You can let your kite take flight, but no kite fights allowed in Fairfax County Parks

The Fairfax County Park Authority is barring kite fighting from county parks, writing on its website that there are “increasing complaints” about what’s left behind by participants: lengths of string, fishing line, even metal wires — along with discarded kites.

The Fairfax County Park Authority is barring kite fighting from county parks, writing on its website that there are “increasing complaints” about what’s left behind by participants: lengths of string, fishing line, even metal wires — along with discarded kites.

People who engage in kite fighting try to bring down their opponent’s kites and sometimes use fishing lines, and even sharpened wire, to slice through another’s kite string.

The discarded lines jam mowers and parks equipment, posing potential hazards to people, pets and wildlife like birds and reptiles, park officials said. Lengths of kite string, and even wire coated with glass fragments, have been found tangled in treetops, along trails and in the water in the parks.

Officials say anyone found kite fighting will be asked to leave, and parks officials say if they refuse or repeatedly violate the rule, they could be banned from using parks.

Kite-fighting can be reported to the Fairfax County Police Department’s nonemergency number at 703-691-2131.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.