After brief closure for gas leak, Route 7 reopens in Fairfax Co.

After being closed for a gas leak Friday, lanes on Route 7/Leesburg Pike in the Great Falls area of Fairfax County, Virginia, have now reopened.

That’s according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, which initially warned the closure could be lengthy.

The gas leak happened at the intersection of Route 7/Leesburg and Beulah Road/Forestville Drive, shortly after 10:30 a.m. leading to the closure of Route 7 in both directions at the intersection.

A Fairfax County Police Department spokesman said authorities were told the closure was expected to last for at least two days.

However, VDOT tweeted shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday that all lanes eastbound and the left lane in the westbound lanes had reopened.

Final Update Wolf Trap: Rt 7 at Beulah: All EB lanes and WB left lane have reopened. @WTOPtraffic https://t.co/VpRg8N6qah — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) July 21, 2023

Below is a map showing the area:

