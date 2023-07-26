Fairfax Co. officials look to remove steep hills on road where 2 teens died

After a high-speed crash killed two teenagers earlier this year, Fairfax County, Virginia, officials are looking to get rid of two major obstacles on the winding stretch of road that may have contributed to the crash.

Lee Chapel Road, which is between Ox Road and Fairfax County Parkway, has two steep hills.

FFXnow reported that the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has approved a plan to remove the hills, diverting $5 million from a different project to make the hill removals a priority.

FFXnow said crews will widen the road as well and add a 6-foot-wide shoulder on each side during the $9 million project.

Even though the preliminary design work has been done, the county is not sure how the project would affect private property in the area.

On the night of Jan. 10, two teenage girls were killed in a crash on the road.

Crash investigators determined the 2019 Lexus IS350 the teens were in was going more than 100 mph when the driver lost control on a hill and left the road, causing the car to roll over. Police didn’t believe that alcohol played a role.

It was the third crash in 20 years that has resulted in teen deaths, according to FFX Now.

