No injuries after multi-vehicle crash on Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop in McLean

Drivers on the Capital Beltway's Inner Loop saw lengthy delays on Thursday evening due to a multi-vehicle crash in McLean, Virginia.

Drivers on the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop saw lengthy delays on Thursday evening due to a multi-vehicle crash in McLean, Virginia.

A traffic camera from the Virginia Department of Transportation showed multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, involved in a crash near the median before Exit 44 for Georgetown Pike. Ambulances, fire engines and police were on scene.

WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine said Inner Loop traffic was jammed for about five miles, with bailout spilling onto Va. Route 123 and Balls Hill Road. All lanes on the Inner Loop had reopened by 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Virginia State Police said no injuries were reported.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Download the free WTOP News app for Android and Apple phones to sign up for custom traffic and weather alerts.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.