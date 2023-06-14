Shoplifters, no swiping! Fairfax Co. police tackling summer crime with new shoplifting prevention initiative

If anyone is thinking of taking something they didn't pay for from a business this summer, Fairfax County police are asking those people to think twice.

Fairfax County police announced Tuesday that June is “Retail Theft Month” in the department’s series of crime prevention efforts this summer.

From June to August, police will feature a different crime focus each month with a three-pronged solution plan.

Teams of officers from the county’s eight district stations will be increasing patrolling in areas with the most shoplifting and other retail theft cases in June. Police will also educate communities about retail theft and help businesses prevent and deter people from shoplifting.

The officers will be working alongside special Fairfax County police teams such as Neighborhood Patrol Units, the Tyson Urban Team and Shopping Center Units “to help cover specific areas and increase effectiveness,” according to a news release.

