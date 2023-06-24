Man charged in attempted kidnapping of sleeping child, Fairfax Co. police say

A man who Fairfax County police say attempted to kidnap a 4-year-old girl while she was sleeping inside an apartment in Annandale, Virginia, earlier this month, has been charged.

Hyrum Baquedano Rodriguez, 24, is facing charges for attempted abduction and burglary, court records show.

It happened at an apartment in the 7500 block of Little River Turnpike on June 15, according to a news release from Fairfax County police.

The girl’s mother woke up to the sound of shaking window blinds and her daughter crying at around 4 a.m. The living room window was open, she told police, and the girl was on the floor.

The 4-year-old told her mother that a person grabbed her, according to police. Officers checked the area but couldn’t find the man, who was later identified as Rodriguez through a fingerprint left at the apartment.

Rodriguez was arrested by police the following day and is currently being held without bond.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 703-246-7800.

