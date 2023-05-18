Man dead after ride-share vehicle strikes deer in Fairfax County

The driver of a ride-share vehicle is dead after colliding with a deer along the Dulles Airport Access Highway in Fairfax County.

The driver of a ride-share vehicle is dead after colliding with a deer along the Dulles Airport Access Highway in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Wednesday night.

The deadly collision happened in the westbound lanes of the Dulles Airport Access Highway, a mile after Interstate 495 at around 8:30 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department.

The man who was driving the car died at the scene. A passenger was transported to a hospital for treatment by the Fairfax County Fire Department, police said.

Dulles Airport-bound traffic was redirected to the Dulles Toll Road for about four hours, as police conducted an accident investigation.