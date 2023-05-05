How to give unhoused mothers in the DC area a special treat this Mother’s Day

The church’s website is accepting purses on May 7 and 14 and has suggestions on what toiletries to include in the bags.

Mother’s Day can conjure up scenes of lavish breakfasts or maybe well-meaning but gently burned toast served to mommy in bed.

Because that day may look very different for unhoused mothers, a Northern Virginia organization is stepping up to show those moms some appreciation.

It’s a drive called “Pack a Purse.”

“So we take new and gently used purses, and we pack them up with toiletries. And then we go distribute them on Mother’s Day,” said Jay Herriott, founder of The 25th Project.

They’re seeking donations, and as long as the purses are new or gently used, the tag on the bag doesn’t matter.

“So we’ve had Coach purses, D&B and high-end purses and regular purses,” Herriott said, noting that donated bags can be dropped off at Burke Community Church in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The church’s website says they’re accepting purses on May 7 and 14 and suggests what toiletries to include in the bags.

Herriott said the plan is to visit different homeless encampments in the D.C. area to distribute these gifts.

“You know, it was just an extra heartwarming thing when you see these ladies smile,” Herriott said. He recounts the year one of the ladies received “a brand new Coach bag that someone had donated. And she was like, ‘I’ve never had a brand new purse-ever.'” Herriott said.

On Friday, D.C.’s Department of Human Services released data showing an increase of 11.6% since last year in the number of people who are homeless in the District. However, the latest count is 23% lower than what the department recorded in 2020.

“Yes, we have a homeless population, and it’s terrible, but it’s one way that we can honor the moms,” Herriott said while noting that bags will be given to all unhoused ladies they meet on Mother’s Day.