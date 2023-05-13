Falls Church student charged in connection to 2 sexual assault cases

Police in Falls Church, Virginia, arrested a student Thursday in connection to two incidents of sexual assault.

Police in Falls Church, Virginia, arrested a student Thursday in connection to two incidents of sexual assault.

The student was charged with aggravated sexual assault and rape after a two-month investigation revealed serious incident involving a female student that happened on a Falls Church City Public Schools campus two hours after school was dismissed, authorities said.

Police also said that they had probable cause to believe that the juvenile sexually assaulted another female student in an incident that took place away from school grounds and after school hours.

FCCPS Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan said that school administrators informed law enforcement after hearing about the allegations and cooperated with Falls Church police throughout the investigation.

The accused student was expelled and hasn’t been on campus since the reported sexual assault.

“We want to assure you that our students’ safety, security, and well-being are our top priorities,” Noonan said in a statement obtained by the Falls Church News-Press. “We will continue to communicate with you in close cooperation with the authorities. We are here to support you and your children.”

Police also said that their investigation gave them “probable cause” that the student sexually assaulted another female student off campus outside school hours.

They’re withholding further information due to the students’ minor status and the ongoing legal process.