Bristow woman struck police vehicle, knocking Va. trooper into I-66

A woman struck the back of a Virginia State Police SUV, propelling it into a state trooper and knocking him into incoming traffic on Interstate 66 late Monday afternoon, law enforcement says.

The trooper avoided being struck by incoming traffic on I-66 eastbound and Khadija Sayyid, 24, of Bristow, was charged with reckless driving, Virginia State Police said in a news release.

It happened around 4 p.m. when the state trooper was walking back to his state police SUV after conducting a traffic stop on a pickup truck near the Manassas Rest Area.

Sayyid’s car ran off the right side of the interstate and struck the back of the SUV – which police said had its emergency lights on at the time.

The impact shoved the SUV forward, knocking the trooper into the right travel lane and striking the back of the pickup truck, police said.

The trooper moved out of the travel lane and avoided being struck by oncoming traffic.

Both Sayyid and the trooper were treated for their injuries at a hospital and police said they’ve since been released.

Police didn’t say what caused Sayyid to run off the road.