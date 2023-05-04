Boat catches fire at Mount Vernon Yacht Club in Northern Va.

An unoccupied boat has caught fire at the Mount Vernon Yacht Club, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

#FCFRD is on the scene of a boat fire in the 4800 blk of Tarpon Lane in the Mount Vernon area. Arriving units report one unoccupied boat with fire showing. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/HN2VFqp7C4 — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) May 4, 2023

The department said it showed up to the club, in the 4800 block of Tarpon Lane, to find flames coming from the boat. Fireboats from D.C. are also responding, DC Fire and EMS said on Twitter.

Our Fireboats are enroute on mutual aid to assist @ffxfirerescue with a confirmed boat on fire in the Mount Vernon Marina. #DCsBravest — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 4, 2023

Below is a map of where the fire is happening.

This story is developing and will be updated.