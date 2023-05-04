Live Radio
Boat catches fire at Mount Vernon Yacht Club in Northern Va.

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

May 4, 2023, 8:32 PM

An unoccupied boat caught fire at the Mount Vernon Yacht Club, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

The department said it showed up to the club, in the 4800 block of Tarpon Lane, to find flames coming from the boat. Fireboats from D.C. are also responding, DC Fire and EMS said on Twitter.

Below is a map of where the fire is happening.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

