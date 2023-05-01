1 dead after car falls off ramp at Springfield Interchange onto railroad tracks

A person is dead after a vehicle crashed off a ramp to Interstate 395 and fell onto the railroad tracks below in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Tuesday.

A person is dead after a vehicle crashed off a ramp at the Springfield Interchange and fell onto the railroad tracks below in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Tuesday.

The car was driving westbound on Interstate 495 toward Interstate 395 north when it went over a cement barrier near Exit 170B at around 1:15 a.m., according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller.



It landed upside down on the VRE tracks below and caught on fire, police said.

The person who died hasn’t been publicly identified.

Both directions of the Beltway were unable to access I-395 for a few hours, but WTOP’s Traffic Center reports that the ramps reopened by 5 a.m.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert, who’s at a nearby train station, said VRE operations don’t appear to be effected. He reports seeing a train going toward the area of the crash.

Police are investigating what caused the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.