Motorcyclist dies after crash on I-66 in Fairfax Co.

A 29-year-old motorcyclist died late Friday night after a crash on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police say.

A 29-year-old motorcyclist died late Friday night after a crash on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police say.

Jeffrey R. Armstrong, of Sterling, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX east on I-66 near mile marker 50 at around 11:25 p.m. Friday when police said the cycle rear ended a 2003 Honda Odyssey, ejecting him from the bike.

The impact of the crash hurled Armstrong and the bike into the travel lane, where both were struck again by two vehicles before the motorcycle caught fire, according to police.

Armstrong, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

State police said that speed is being investigated as a possible cause for the accident.