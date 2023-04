A man was killed by a falling tree in Fairfax County, Virginia, Thursday afternoon, police said.

A man died while cutting trees in Chantilly, Virginia, when one fell on him Thursday afternoon.

Fairfax County police said he and others were working in the area, cutting down trees behind homes on Pleasant Valley Road.

Officials said they got a call about an incident around 3:45 p.m. Police told WTOP that authorities determined the man died on the scene.

Police have not identified the man but say he was in his mid-20s.

