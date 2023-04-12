Kids under 12 can ride Fairfax Connector bus for free starting in May

Starting May 1, kids ages 12 and under can ride the Fairfax Connector bus in Virginia for free when they're with a paying adult.

Kids will soon be able to ride for free on the Fairfax Connector bus in Virginia.

Starting May 1, kids ages 12 and under can ride for free when they’re with a paying adult.

Along with the free student bus program, the new policy allows nearly all kids and teens in Fairfax County to ride on Fairfax Connector buses at no cost, the county said.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the change Tuesday.

Middle and high school students are encouraged to get a free bus pass from their respective school’s main office.

“This investment in our youth now, will help build a new generation of transit riders,” the county said in a news release.

The previous policy charged fares for children over five years old.