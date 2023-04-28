Fiery crash on I-495 leads to traffic delays in Fairfax Co.

Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a pickup truck crashed into a barrier on Interstate 495 Thursday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The driver of the truck veered off eastbound I-495 at Van Dorn Street in Springfield and struck the Jersey wall before landing along the Inner Loop at 3:50 a.m., according to Virginia State Police.

The pickup truck, which became engulfed in flames, was towing a trailer loaded with two other vehicles.

A police investigation continues.

The Inner Loop lanes, which had been shut down for a period of time to clear the roadway, have since reopened.