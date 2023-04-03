3 arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car on Capital Beltway in Md. during police pursuit

Fairfax County police have arrested three people who officers say were involved in a car chase stretching from Virginia to Maryland Sunday.

Three people were arrested who police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say stole a car and crashed it on the Capital Beltway before trying to run away on foot from officers.

Fairfax County police said officers chased a stolen vehicle to the exit ramp #27 in College Park, near the Cherry Hill Park from Arlington Drive on Route 1 in Virginia at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The car struck a police cruiser before three people attempted to flee on foot, leaving the vehicle unattended on Interstate 495 in Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to police.

They discarded firearms on the scene, which police said were later discovered by officers.

Police arrested three people involved in the pursuit, according to an update from the department at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Those people haven’t been identified and it’s unclear if they’re still in police custody.

All lanes of the Beltway were blocked, causing major traffic delays on Sunday. All lanes have since reopened.