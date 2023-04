One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday night.

It happened near Bellview and Glen Carlyn drives in the Culmore area of Falls Church.

Fairfax County police said on Twitter that two men were seen fleeing the scene, and the shooting does not appear to be random.

Below is the area where the victim was found.

