Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Large fire at Annandale…

Large fire at Annandale shops closes section of Columbia Pike for hours

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com
Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 12, 2023, 6:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A building fire at a small shopping structure in Annandale, Virginia, led to the closure of Columbia Pike in both directions on Sunday as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the fire broke out early Sunday morning in the 7200 block of Columbia Pike. That building is home to JJ Salon and Barber, To Sok Jip and Bonchon Korean restaurants, and the Hanmi Post mailing service.

Around 8 a.m., Fairfax County Police announced Columbia Pike would be closed from John Marr Drive to Backlick Road, in both directions, as firefighters tried to extinguish the blaze. The public was also asked to avoid the area.

Around 9:15 a.m., FCFRD tweeted that they were fighting the fire “in defensive mode due to instability of building.”

By 11:30 a.m., the FCFRD tweeted that most of the fire was under control, but a small “gas-fed fire” was still burning inside the structure.

The fire department said it was working with the gas company to shut down a nearby gas line in the road. Around 3 p.m. FCFRD said the fire was under control, but crews were still on the scene “hitting hot spots.” 

Columbia Pike was reopened to traffic around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up