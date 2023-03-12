Large fire at Annandale shops closes section of Columbia Pike for hours

A building fire at a small shopping structure in Annandale, Virginia, led to the closure of Columbia Pike in both directions on Sunday as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the fire broke out early Sunday morning in the 7200 block of Columbia Pike. That building is home to JJ Salon and Barber, To Sok Jip and Bonchon Korean restaurants, and the Hanmi Post mailing service.

Around 8 a.m., Fairfax County Police announced Columbia Pike would be closed from John Marr Drive to Backlick Road, in both directions, as firefighters tried to extinguish the blaze. The public was also asked to avoid the area.

UPDATE — building fire in the 7200 block of Columbia Pike. Crews still working to extinguish fire. Operation is in defensive mode due to instability of building — all firefighters outside of building to extinguish the fire. No reported injuries at this time. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/CXNzrav1x8 — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 12, 2023

Around 9:15 a.m., FCFRD tweeted that they were fighting the fire “in defensive mode due to instability of building.”

By 11:30 a.m., the FCFRD tweeted that most of the fire was under control, but a small “gas-fed fire” was still burning inside the structure.

The fire department said it was working with the gas company to shut down a nearby gas line in the road. Around 3 p.m. FCFRD said the fire was under control, but crews were still on the scene “hitting hot spots.”

Columbia Pike was reopened to traffic around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.