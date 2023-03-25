Fairfax Co. police find child in car backseat after chasing down grocery store robbers

Fairfax County police arrested a man and a woman from D.C. for robbing a Safeway grocery store in Great Falls, Virginia, on Thursday afternoon. They were also charged with child endangerment.

Police arrived at the Safeway on Georgetown Pike after reports that a man and woman had stolen items from the store and pointed a gun at an employee as they left.

Police saw the pair flee in their car while in the parking lot and attempted to stop it. The driver did not stop and officers eventually pulled over the car near Lewinsville Road and the Capital Beltway.

The driver, later identified as Marquse Lucas, 24, and his passenger, Benea Smith, 32, were taken into custody. After stopping the car, officers found a child in the backseat. The child is now with caregivers. A gun was not found in the vehicle.

Lucas is charged with robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm in a felony, disregarding a police signal to stop, felony child endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license. He also had a warrant from Prince William County for robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon.

Lucas is being held in the Fairfax County Detention Center without bond.

Smith was charged with robbery with a firearm and child endangerment. She also had a warrant for robbery from Prince William County. Smith is also being held without bond.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact Fairfax County Police major crimes at 703-246-7800.

See the location of the Safeway below: