Va. Capital Remodel and Garden Show welcomes local celebrity designer

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

February 24, 2023, 4:20 PM

The Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia, has transformed into a designer’s dream, with renovation, home décor and landscaping tips and tricks from some well-known experts.

This year’s Capital Remodel and Garden Show is underway now until Sunday, Feb. 26, and will welcome designer, author and reality TV star Vern Yip to the main stage.

Yip was featured on season five of HGTV’s Design Star and seasons 1-4 of TLC’s Trading Spaces.

Yip, a McLean native, said returning home will give him a chance to share some of his favorite advice to visitors looking to start fresh after the pandemic.

“When you’re redecorating at home, it’s a pretty big endeavor. If you’re going to be spending the time and energy and resources, you should do it in a way that reflects how you best utilize the space,” Yip said.

He said, overall, he hopes visitors who attend will leave feeling more confident about how to tailor their homes functionally and aesthetically.

“Before you spend a single dime, you have to first have that honest conversation,” Yip said.

He’ll be speaking Friday and Saturday.

The stars of WETA’s series “If You Lived Here,” John Begeny and Christine Louise, will also take the stage this weekend. There will be nearly 200 companies showcasing their latest products and services.

Visitors can grab tickets to the three-day event online or at the door.

