Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Driver killed after crashing…

Driver killed after crashing stolen Maserati on Beltway in Fairfax Co.

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

February 24, 2023, 9:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A driver is dead after crashing a stolen Maserati on the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. Friday on the Beltway near exit 49 to Interstate 66.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said a black 2018 Maserati Quattroporte was traveling the wrong way at an “excessive rate of speed” in the northbound Express Lanes of I-495 when it struck the cement Jersey wall head-on.

The sedan immediately burst into flames and the driver, who was the only occupant, was killed on impact, according to police.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

The Maserati was reported stolen in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

State police are asking anyone who may have seen the Maserati leading up to the crash, or who knows who the driver may have been, to give them a call at 703-803-0026 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

The crash remains under investigation.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up