Driver killed after crashing stolen Maserati on Beltway in Fairfax Co.

A driver is dead after crashing a stolen Maserati on the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. Friday on the Beltway near exit 49 to Interstate 66.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said a black 2018 Maserati Quattroporte was traveling the wrong way at an “excessive rate of speed” in the northbound Express Lanes of I-495 when it struck the cement Jersey wall head-on.

The sedan immediately burst into flames and the driver, who was the only occupant, was killed on impact, according to police.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

The Maserati was reported stolen in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

State police are asking anyone who may have seen the Maserati leading up to the crash, or who knows who the driver may have been, to give them a call at 703-803-0026 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

The crash remains under investigation.