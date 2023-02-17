Live Radio
‘Animals first’: New owner breathes new life into Reston zoo that’s faced hard times

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

February 17, 2023, 8:38 PM

The new Nova Wild in Reston features a self-drive safari. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
As the process of reopening the zoo unfolded, new owner Tara Campbell Lussier said the driving force was putting “animals first.” (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
From now until April 19, the zoo is featuring a nighttime light show called The Great Migration. (Courtesy Nova Wild)
Lussier grew up near the Zoo, which has been known in the past as Reston Zoo and Roer’s Zoofari. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
The zoo is also now accredited by the Zoological Association of America and America Humane. (Courtesy Nova Wild)
Lussier also said, down the road, the zoo will include “glamping,” a form of camping with boosted, glamourous amenities (Courtesy Nova Wild)
The zoo has a gift shop, and there are plans to renovate zoo buildings to make the Zoo a safe and welcoming place for the community. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
A Northern Virginia zoo that’s had some hard times has been revamped and reopened.

The new Nova Wild in Reston features a self-drive safari and, from now until April 19, a nighttime light show called The Great Migration.

New owner Tara Campbell Lussier grew up near the zoo, which has been known in the past as Reston Zoo and Roer’s Zoofari.

“Coming here as a kid and then bringing my children — I have four children — when they were little, and then coming back here, which is something I never ever planned on. It definitely is like the Matt Damon movie ‘We Bought a Zoo.’”

Lussier said the zoo needed someone who is local; and her team, after buying the property at the end of 2022, has been working tirelessly to get it ready. She said, as the process unfolded, the driving force was “animals first.”

Watch video of WTOP’s Kyle Cooper on a self-drive safari.

“You’re only as strong as your weakest link, and so I’m making sure that the right people are in place and the animals came first. That was first and foremost.”

Two giraffes died in a fire at the zoo two years ago under the previous owners. Lussier said they have new vets and an animal welfare expert on staff.

The zoo is also now accredited by the Zoological Association of America, and America Humane. Lussier said there are plans to renovate buildings and make the Zoo a safe and welcoming place for the community.

“We’re revitalizing this and we need to do it together.”

Lussier also said, down the road, the zoo will include “glamping,” a form of camping with boosted amenities, and will be bringing in animals never seen before at the Reston zoo.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

