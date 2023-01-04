SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Route 29 widening construction…

Route 29 widening construction in Fairfax Co. to start this spring

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

January 4, 2023, 8:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

For commuters in Northern Virginia, some bottlenecks are more predictable than others. Work is set to begin this spring to relieve a twice-a-day chokepoint.

In the next few months, Virginia Department of Transportation plans to begin construction to widen 1.5 miles of U.S. Route 29 — also known as Lee Highway —  from four lanes to six, between Union Mill Road and Buckleys Gate Drive.

Construction to widen 1.5 miles of U.S. Route 29 from four lanes to six, between Union Mill Road and Buckleys Gate Drive, is set to start this spring. (Courtesy Virginia Department of Transportation)

According to VDOT, approximately 30,000 vehicles a day travel the congested stretch of state roadway.

The project aims to relieve major morning and afternoon and evening peak hour backups on Route 29 at the intersection of Stringfellow and Clifton Roads.

In addition, the project will improve sight distance, and add shared-use paths on both sides of Route 29, which will also help connect pedestrian and bicycle trails at the Fairfax County Parkway and West Ox Road interchange.

This project is financed with federal, state (including Smart Scale) and local funding and the Interstate 66 concession fee. Its estimated costs total $97 million.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up