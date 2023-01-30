Live Radio
Investigation finds no threat after alleged assault at Fairfax Co. middle school

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

January 30, 2023, 6:28 PM

There is no safety threat to students at a Fairfax County, Virginia, middle school where a girl alleged she was assaulted earlier this month, the school’s principal said in a message to parents Monday.

Fairfax County police, which investigated after being notified of the reported sexual assault on Jan. 19, said they’re continuing to work with the girl’s family and the school system, but that there is no threat to the students or school community.

Neither police nor the school system said they could offer more information.

No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the incident.

“Detectives began investigating immediately and conducted a thorough investigation,” a Fairfax County police spokesman said in a statement. “Detectives continue to work closely with the juvenile and her family. Based on the investigation findings, there is no apparent threat to the students or the community.”

The girl reported an assault that occurred on Jan. 12 in a school bathroom by another student.

In an email to parents and staff Monday, Frost Principal Anthony Harris reiterated there is no reason for concern about students’ safety and that the school has security staffed 24/7.

The school, Harris said, returned to normal safety procedures Monday. That enables students to walk to the restroom alone, instead of in pairs, as was the case last week.

The school system safety office has a tip line set up for parents and students to share their concerns.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman contributed to this report. 

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

