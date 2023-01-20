Fairfax Co. police investigate alleged sexual assault in middle school bathroom

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating a report that a student was sexually assaulted in a middle school bathroom earlier this month.

In an email to parents sent out late Thursday night, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid wrote the school district learned about the incident, which allegedly took place last week in a Frost Middle School bathroom, during the school day Thursday and immediately contacted police.

Fairfax County police spokesman James Curry told WTOP in an email Friday that the student reported that she was assaulted by another student in the bathroom on Jan. 12.

Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Bureau are conducting interviews and reviewing school surveillance footage, he said.

Going forward, the school said it will implement a buddy system for when students go to the bathroom or leave the classroom. Students at Frost Middle School will also have access to counselors and more resources will be made available during the school day.

In the email to parents, Reid and Frost Principal Anthony Harris acknowledged, “This is difficult news to comprehend and I understand there may be shock, fear and anxiety.” It went on to say, “we recognize families may want to take time to process this information together.”