Fairfax Co. police search for person who shot and chained dog

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

January 27, 2023, 11:25 PM

Fairfax County, Virginia, police are searching for the person responsible for allegedly shooting and wounding a dog early Friday morning.

Police said, shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports after a community member told police they heard a dog barking followed by a single gunshot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a dog chained to a fence and wounded from a gunshot.

Authorities took the dog, an adult male Staffordshire terrier, to a nearby veterinarian’s office, where he will remain to receive further care.

Adult male dog found shot and chained to a fence in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Friday, Jan. 27. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department)

The crime was reported in the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place.

According to Virginia law, animal cruelty is a Class 6 felony offense, which can come with a fine of up to $2,500 and 5 years in prison.

Fairfax County police are asking for help in finding the person responsible. Police ask anyone who lives in the area to review any surveillance footage they might have and contact Animal Protection Police Officers at fcpdanimalprotection@fairfaxcounty.gov.

Below is map of where the shooting took place:

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

