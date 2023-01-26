PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Car was going over…

Car was going over 100 mph before Fairfax Co. crash that killed teens, police say

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

January 26, 2023, 10:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police say excessive speed played a role in the single-car crash in Fairfax Station, Virginia, earlier this month that killed two teen girls and left a third in the hospital.

Meanwhile, safety changes are also in the works for the dangerous stretch of road where the crash happened, officials said.

The 2019 Lexus IS350 the girls were driving and riding in was traveling 100.7 miles per hour before the Jan. 10 crash on a winding, hilly stretch of Lee Chapel Road. That’s according to an update this week from Fairfax County Police, who said detectives analyzed the air bag control module. The vehicle was airborne for 130 feet as it went off the road.

The crash killed 16-year-olds Ariana Haftsavar and Ashlyn Brotemarkle. A third teen remains hospitalized, according to police.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday asked county transportation staff to develop a cost estimate for a project between to widen Lee Chapel Road from two lanes to four, as well as to remove hills that reduce visibility for drivers, in a 1-mile stretch, between Ox Road and Fairfax County Parkway.

Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity, who presented the motion with Chairman Jeff McKay and Mount Vernon Supervisor Dan Storck, said the bill “also asks our public works department to look at the feasibility of streetlights and the Park Authority to look at clearing the shoulder areas on the adjacent parkland.”

The stretch of road includes hills and rises immediately before the road veers, minimizing reaction time for drivers, even when driving at the 30 mile per hour speed limit.

According to FFXNow, preliminary state data presented to the board showed there have been 245 crashes and 149 injuries on Lee Chapel Road since 2010.

Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity originally proposed the project in 2017, after a 19-year-old died in a crash at the intersection of Lee Chapel and Fairfax County Parkway two years before.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up