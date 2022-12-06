Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Pedestrian fatally struck along…

Pedestrian fatally struck along Arlington Blvd.

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 6, 2022, 1:25 AM

Fairfax County police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian traveling along Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street in Falls Church, Virginia.

Investigators said that 66-year-old MD Kamrul Hassan was struck while trying to cross the “against the pedestrian crossing” Sunday evening.

The department said Hassan was struck by 2010 Toyota Prius traveling eastbound through a green light. Hassan was transported to a hospital where he died.

Speed and alcohol are not being considered factors for the driver in this crash.

Those with information are asked to call the department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543, anonymously contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or submit tips online.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

