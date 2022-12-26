BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. warns dumping…

Fairfax Co. warns dumping Christmas trees in woods hurts environment

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

December 26, 2022, 11:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Do you know how to properly get rid of your live Christmas tree? There are some big no-no’s.

Never take your tree and dump it in the woods, or at a local park. The park authority in Fairfax County, Virginia, is reminding area residents that it’s illegal, not to mention really bad for the environment, to toss trees in nature.

“In addition to being illegal to dump your trash, even yard waste, onto other public or private property, this activity can harm the environment where material is left,” the park authority said in a news release. “Illegal dumping of yard waste can facilitate the spread of invasive pest species and add additional layers of material that suffocates seeds, seedlings and plants, thereby reducing the regeneration of a healthy forest.”

Many trash pickup providers allow you to put your tree curbside for recycling.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up