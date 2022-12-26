Fairfax Co. warns dumping Christmas trees in woods hurts environment

Fairfax County, Virginia, says tossing you Christmas tree in the woods says is both illegal and really bad for the environment.

Do you know how to properly get rid of your live Christmas tree? There are some big no-no’s.

Never take your tree and dump it in the woods, or at a local park. The park authority in Fairfax County, Virginia, is reminding area residents that it’s illegal, not to mention really bad for the environment, to toss trees in nature.

“In addition to being illegal to dump your trash, even yard waste, onto other public or private property, this activity can harm the environment where material is left,” the park authority said in a news release. “Illegal dumping of yard waste can facilitate the spread of invasive pest species and add additional layers of material that suffocates seeds, seedlings and plants, thereby reducing the regeneration of a healthy forest.”

Many trash pickup providers allow you to put your tree curbside for recycling.