Fairfax Co. Supervisor Penny Gross announces retirement after 27 years

In an emotional announcement, Fairfax County Supervisor Penny Gross of the Mason District said she will retire when her term is up at the end of next year.

“I’m proud and grateful to have played a role in ensuring these opportunities for our diverse community. And I look forward to the continuing success of Fairfax County and the region,” Gross said at this week’s board meeting. She joked that she had practiced her speech in front of the mirror and said she did not plan on getting emotional.

“At some point, you get emotional, but I appreciate that,” she said.

The 27-year supervisor was first elected in November 1995 and has served as vice chairman of the board since 2009. She also represents the county on the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Board of Directors, the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, the INOVA Health System Board of Trustees and the Potomac Watershed Roundtable.

Before Gross became a supervisor, she worked as staff in several congressional offices. She also served on the board of the Lincolnia Park Civic Association and the executive board of the Mason District Council of Civic Associations.

Following her announcement, Chairman Jeffrey McKay highlighted her 27 years of service to the county.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of everything that you’ve accomplished, and the way in which you’ve been a leader in this county and in the state and in this region,” McKay said.

Gross said she will continue to work until the end of her term on Dec. 31, 2023.

“There’s still a year left. I will be here and continuing to do the same things that I’ve been doing over the last 27 years, but it is time,” said Gross.