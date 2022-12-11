Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. officer involved…

Fairfax Co. officer involved in crash while en route to priority call

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

December 11, 2022, 7:34 AM

A motor officer with the Fairfax County Police Department sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries Friday when he crashed into the back of a moving vehicle while en route to a priority call, according to the FCPD.

Just after 12:30 p.m., the officer, as well as two additional motor units, were traveling in the right turn lane through the intersection of Braddock Road and Roanoke River Road near George Mason University.

One of the motor units struck the back of a 2015 Jeep Cherokee that merged into the right lane of westbound Braddock Road and braked, intending to allow police to pass, the FCPD said.

The 19-year-old driver of the Jeep was not injured, and remained on the scene after the crash. Speed and alcohol were determined not to be contributing factors to the collision, according to police.

The 16-year veteran FCPD officer was transported to a hospital, where he was evaluated overnight and released the following afternoon.

