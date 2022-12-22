BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Va. man indicted on child pornography charges

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

December 22, 2022, 5:10 PM

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man arrested in October has been formally indicted on eight felony counts related to child pornography.

The defendant, 25-year-old Dominick Baldi, of Burke, has pleaded not guilty and will go on trial in the beginning of March. Each case will be tried separately, with court trials scheduled through May.

“This is really the nightmare scenario for parents,” said Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano. He described Baldi as someone “on the internet just looking for kids to solicit.”

Fairfax County Police told WTOP that officers are looking for more potential victims.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred earlier this year, between February and August.

“It’s alleged that his victims were widespread, and when we’re talking about victims, we’re talking about kids who are under the age of 13,” said Descano.

He said the solicitations began with conversations over social media apps, with Descano naming Snapchat as one of them. Baldi never hid who he was or tried to pretend he was younger than he was in his online conversations, according to the department.

In addition, everyone Baldi spoke with was a real girl, as opposed to a police officer operating undercover online. And in every case, Descano said the girl he was approaching was a minor.

John Domen

