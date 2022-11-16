RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | NATO holds emergency talks | Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia | US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia
Fairfax Co. high school student struck and killed in crosswalk

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

November 16, 2022, 1:58 PM

A Fairfax County, Virginia, high school student was struck and killed Wednesday morning as she tried to cross Columbia Pike in the Bailey’s Crossroads area, police said.

The teen was in a crosswalk at Barcroft View Terrace and Tyler Street, attempting to cross Columbia Pike from east to west, just before 9 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Columbia, said Fairfax County Police Lt. Dan Spital in a media briefing.

Bystanders attempted to provide life-saving measures before emergency crews arrived. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

Police are not yet releasing the name of the school she attended, other than to say she was a Fairfax County Public Schools student in her teens.

The driver stayed on the scene, Spital said. He said it’s too soon to discuss any possible charges, saying investigators are trying to determine all the circumstances that led to the crash.

Spital called it a “heartbreaking case that is honestly difficult to talk about.”

He called the stretch of roadway where the crash happened a “dangerous intersection.” The speed limit there is 35 mph. He asked drivers to maintain that speed or even lower and to be vigilant at cross walks.

He said police planned to have more traffic enforcement at that intersection.

