Young mother mistakenly detained by Fairfax Co. police wants apology

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

October 4, 2022, 7:30 AM

A young mother, who had just undergone a C-section days earlier, is demanding an apology after police in Fairfax County, Virginia, mistakenly hit her car and handcuffed her during a felony traffic stop.

It happened when Jamee Kimble was about to turn into the Walmart off Richmond Highway in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A police cruiser hit her head on and other police surrounded her.

“I don’t know what protocol is, but they drew their guns at me and my friend from both sides of the car,” Kimble told WTOP’s partners at NBC Washington.

She had her two young children and a friend in the car with her.

Fairfax County police said in a statement that the car she was driving had an alert as a felony vehicle on it from Arlington County with occupants listed as armed and dangerous. It was requested that the car be stopped so the occupants could be identified.

Kimble was handcuffed before police found she wasn’t connected to a crime. Police also said the police cruiser that hit her car was driving less than 10 mph.

Once released, Kimble posted a video on Instagram.

Warning the video contains numerous expletives.

“I still am very angry and, more than anything, hurt because I teach my children that the police are supposed to protect us, and that if they need anything they can call them for help,” Kimble told NBC Washington. “This was a very traumatic situation, and for a long time, probably forever for me and my 5-year-old, this will forever affect us.”

Kimble now wants an apology and to know why lights and sirens weren’t used. She also said that she hopes the department will fire the officer who rammed her.

“I could have lost my life. My kids could have lost their lives. Luckily, everyone in the car was in a seat belt,” she said.

During the video posted on Instagram, Kimble threatened to sue the police.

Kimble will speak with a representative from the police department Wednesday, according to NBC Washington.

