Robert Horan Jr., former Fairfax Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney, dead at 90

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

October 30, 2022, 12:08 PM

Robert Horan Jr., the former Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney who oversaw some of the highest profile criminal cases in Virginia’s largest county for 40 years, died at age 90 on Friday, The Washington Post reports.

Horan’s death was confirmed to the Post by his wife of 65 years, Monica Horan.

During his illustrious and respected career, Horan prosecuted hundreds of cases, including those of D.C. Sniper Lee Malvo and serial killer Alfredo Prieto.

When he retired in 2007, Horan had been the longest-serving Commonwealth’s Attorney in the state, and when the National District Attorney’s Association created a lifetime achievement award in 2003, Horan was its first recipient.

“Robert Horan prosecuted many of the largest cases I’ve ever covered. He was talented, tough, funny,” WTOP reporter Neal Augenstein tweeted.

Former Prince William County prosecutor Paul Ebert, a longtime friend and colleague of Horan’s, told The Washington Post that Horan was “the best trial lawyer” he ever saw.

Horan is survived by his wife and three sons.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

