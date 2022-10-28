MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Fairfax Co.’s 17th deadly pedestrian crash this year under investigation

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

October 28, 2022, 8:06 AM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating the 17th deadly pedestrian crash in the county this year after a woman was killed in the Bailey’s Crossroads area late Wednesday night.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at Leesburg Pike and Carlin Springs Road, according to detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Police said 40-year-old Elise Ballard was crossing the road outside of the crosswalk when the driver of a 2017 Infiniti QX60 traveling westbound on Leesburg Pike struck her, according to a news release.

The release states that the Infiniti’s driver then drove to a nearby parking lot to call for help, but Ballard was struck by another vehicle before the police arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ballard’s death marks the 17th pedestrian-related fatal crash in the county to date this year; at the same point in 2021, there were 11 pedestrian-related fatal crashes, according to police.

Police say that speed and alcohol don’t initially appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash can contact the FCPD’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone — 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and online at www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred:

