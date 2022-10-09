Fairfax Co. police tips for deer sightings during fall breeding season

With fall deer breeding season now underway, the Fairfax County Police in Virginia are giving drivers some tips on how to navigate the roads.

Police say there are hundreds of reported accidents involving deer in Fairfax County and more than half of those happen during October, November and December.

What steps should you be taking to stay safe this deer breeding season?

Fairfax County police say don’t text and drive, wear your seat belt and follow the posted speed limit.

They also say to watch for “eye shine” along the roadside. And if there’s one deer, there’s most likely others nearby.

Use your high beams when traffic isn’t immediately coming the other direction as it allows you to spot deer quickly.

If you see a deer, police say to slow down and flash your headlights as deer can be mesmerized or blinded if the lights are bright and steady.

In instances where you see a deer in the roadway, Fairfax County police say not to swerve out of the lane to miss one as you could hit another car.

And if you do crash, police say to take your foot off the break as it reduces the chance of a deer going through a windshield when hit.

Following the crash, be sure to move your car off the roadway to avoid traffic and further dangers. If you can’t move your car, turn on your flashers and immediately call the police.

Police say don’t rely on car horns or other devices to scare the deer and pay attention to deer crossing signs.

If a deer is injured or killed, you can call the Fairfax County police nonemergency line at 703-691-2131.