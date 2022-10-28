Fairfax Co. girl meets her heroes as NWSL junior reporter

Through a sea of reporters participating in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship’s Media Day at The Wharf Dockmaster Building…

Amber Kim, of Fairfax County, Virginia, walked alongside her mother, Su Kim, with a stack of notes filled with questions to ask Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns players and coaches as MasterCard’s junior reporter for the week. The 11-year-old who goes to South County Middle School stood in front of the league’s best and asked them questions before the championship match on Saturday.

“I just love soccer in general and meeting some of my favorite players will be even more exciting,” Amber said.

In preparation for championship week, Amber prepared meticulous notes, creating at least one question for each player and spacing out sections for each team. All the questions are based on what she’s always wanted to know about her favorite soccer players: their day-to-day routines, handling their nerves, favorite coaches and toughest opponents.

She admitted that coming up with each question was the hardest part of being a junior reporter, with Su Kim adding that her daughter prepared for hours and studied both Portland and Kansas City’s rosters. Despite that preparation, she was still nervous, calling interviewing some of her favorite players Crystal Dunn and Becky Sauerbrunn “nerve-racking.”

But with her mom by her side, Amber spoke up. On Friday, in front of dozens of media outlets from around the U.S. for the pregame news conference, she asked her questions without a stumble and got interesting answers. Portland’s head coach Rhian Wilkinson told her that picking her starting 11 to start off a game “is the hardest part of my job.” Meanwhile, Kansas City Current forward Kristen Hamilton said it was “incredible” that the club reached its goals in its second year in existence.

After her teammate answered one of Amber’s questions, Portland striker Christine Sinclair could be seen mouthing on the stage “that was a very good question.”

More from our local junior reporter Amber Kim who asked @Cdunn19 and @sincy12 about team communications, especially when a game is not going in their favor. (Sinclair’s reaction is great!) pic.twitter.com/EPl9m2Bxg0 — José Mauricio Umaña (@Jose_M_Umana) October 28, 2022

Despite seeing Amber’s pregame jitters, her mother was not surprised to see her speak in front of her heroes.

“At a young age, she has been ambition and goal-oriented and checklists from the beginning of time as early as I can remember,” said Su Kim. (She was) just out there, with no emotion, no nerves, just ready to get the job done. So not surprised but super proud of her.”

Not only was she a reporter, Amber was an awards presenter, helping pass out awards to players who were selected as the league’s Best XI. Even before her media obligations, she participated — along with 29 other local girls — in a Girls4Tech stem program by MasterCard, which featured a soccer clinic by three Washington Spirit players.

Earlier this year, Lee Mount Vernon Soccer Club, Amber’s youth soccer team, called her mother and asked if she wanted to enter her daughter in a contest to be a junior reporter for a Washington Spirit game in the summer. Knowing it would be a chance to meet her favorite players, Amber’s mom jumped at the opportunity to sign her up.

“I thought it would be worth a shot but did not know we would be doing this,” Su Kim said.

After a quick interview process, Amber was selected to cover a Spirit match over the summer. With the NWSL hosting its championship game in D.C. this year, league and MasterCard officials asked the Kim family about Amber’s interests in covering the final. According to Su Kim, it was “an immediate yes” from the family. “No questions, no doubt.”

While Amber questioned players and coaches during Media Day and at the pregame news conferences, she also mingled with soccer media members from multiple outlets, including The Washington Post, CBS and Andscape.

When asked if she wants to be a journalist once she gets older, Amber said it is her No. 1 choice; but if those plans fall through, she has a good backup plan: study to become a heart surgeon.

“I can do this as my side job or I could work two jobs,” Amber said. “I can be a heart surgeon because I love like science and STEM and that’s one of my favorite subjects.”

Regardless of Amber’s future plans, her mother said she is happy that her daughter has experienced the opportunity of a lifetime, and she will continue supporting her dreams.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” Su Kim said. “Just excited to see what’s in store for her bright future.”