2 killed in moped crash on Dulles Toll Road

Two people were killed in the crash of a moped on the Dulles Toll Road on Wednesday night.

Nyjell Dae Quan Lewis, 23, of D.C., and Kia Renee Hobbs, 20, of Suitland, Maryland, were killed in the crash at about 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the Wolf Trap exit, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police told WTOP.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officers found Lewis, the driver, dead in the roadway; Hobbs, whom the police believe was a passenger, died at a hospital.

The spokesman said it was a single-vehicle crash.

The investigation is continuing.