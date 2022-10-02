RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
2 killed in moped crash on Dulles Toll Road

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

October 13, 2022, 1:18 PM

Two people were killed in the crash of a moped on the Dulles Toll Road on Wednesday night.

Nyjell Dae Quan Lewis, 23, of D.C., and Kia Renee Hobbs, 20, of Suitland, Maryland, were killed in the crash at about 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the Wolf Trap exit, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police told WTOP.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officers found Lewis, the driver, dead in the roadway; Hobbs, whom the police believe was a passenger, died at a hospital.

The spokesman said it was a single-vehicle crash.

The investigation is continuing.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He's the author of "A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set" and "I Got a Song: A History of the Newport Folk Festival."

