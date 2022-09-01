RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Guilty verdict in 2016…

Guilty verdict in 2016 Fairfax Co. killing

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

September 1, 2022, 3:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man who had to be extradited from Ethiopia to stand trial was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in a 2016 Fairfax County, Virginia, killing.

Yohannes Nessibu, 28, was convicted in the shooting death of Kedest Simeneh, 22, who was found in a backyard in Burke the morning of Dec. 22, 2016.

“It’s quite a long time coming. This was an execution style murder that happened in 2016. And there were a lot of legal hurdles to get to this point,” Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said, referring to Nessibu’s extradition.

“But really, it shows that no matter how long it takes, my office is going to do whatever is necessary to get justice for victims,” he said.

When the jury’s verdict was read, a number of the victim’s family members were in the courtroom.

“And there was just a palpable sense of relief,” Descano said. “This happened six years ago. So to be living with that pain for six years, and to finally see that the person who did this to your family member is being held accountable — ‘joy’ is too strong of a word, because it’s not a joyous occasion. But the sense of relief was palpable.”

Simeneh, who was Ethiopian-American, was discovered dead in the early morning hours after another Ethiopian-American, Henok G. Yohannes, 22, was shot to death in his home a few miles away the previous evening.

Nessibu was charged in both killings. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office wanted the cases to be tried together, but a judge ruled that they be separated.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17. Nessibu, who remains in custody, could get up to life in prison. The trial in Yohannes’ death is expected to happen before then.

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force sets diversity goals for officer applicant pool

GSA, CISA turning to AI tools, standards to help secure federal supply chains

OMB seeks feedback on plans to bridge federal ‘data divide’ hampering equity goals

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up