Truck driver identified in fatal Beltway crash

The Virginia State Police on Monday identified the driver of the truck who died in a crash that tied up the Inner Loop of the Beltway for hours on Sunday.

Damaree Sanders, 33, of Raford, North Carolina, died in the single-vehicle crash near the Georgetown Pike exit at around 6 a.m., the state police said.

Sanders ran off the road, hit a guardrail and then a pole, the police said. He died at the scene.

Traffic was slowed to varying degrees for around 12 hours.