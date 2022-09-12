Truck driver identified in fatal Beltway crash

The Virginia State Police on Monday identified the driver of the truck who died in a crash that tied up the Inner Loop of the Beltway for hours on Sunday.
Damaree Sanders, 33, of Raford, North Carolina, died in a crash Sunday on the Beltway, the Virginia State Police said. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)
The Virginia State Police on Monday identified the driver of the truck who died in a crash that tied up the Inner Loop of the Beltway for hours on Sunday.
Damaree Sanders, 33, of Raford, North Carolina, died in the
single-vehicle crash near the Georgetown Pike exit at around 6 a.m., the state police said.
Sanders ran off the road, hit a guardrail and then a pole, the police said. He died at the scene.
Traffic was slowed to varying degrees for around 12 hours.
