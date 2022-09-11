DC-area traffic slowed on the Beltway Inner Loop after deadly crash

The driver of a tractor-trailer died after veering off the road and hitting a pole on the Beltway Inner Loop near Georgetown Pike in McLean, Virginia.

The driver of a tractor-trailer died Sunday morning after veering off the road and hitting a guardrail and a pole on the Beltway Inner Loop in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Traffic on the Beltway Inner Loop near Georgetown Pike in McLean, Virginia, has been slowed since the crash happened around 6 a.m.

The tractor-trailer was traveling north when they ran off Interstate 495 and hit a guardrail and a pole near Exit 44, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.

The driver died at the scene of the crash, police said.

Police said they are working to confirm the driver’s identity and to notify their family.

Listen to WTOP Traffic for the latest conditions on I-495 and the rest of the D.C.-area’s roadways.