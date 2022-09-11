September 11th: WATCH: Biden speaks at Pentagon | US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » DC-area traffic slowed on…

DC-area traffic slowed on the Beltway Inner Loop after deadly crash

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

September 11, 2022, 12:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The driver of a tractor-trailer died Sunday morning after veering off the road and hitting a guardrail and a pole on the Beltway Inner Loop in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Traffic on the Beltway Inner Loop near Georgetown Pike in McLean, Virginia, has been slowed since the crash happened around 6 a.m.

The tractor-trailer was traveling north when they ran off Interstate 495 and hit a guardrail and a pole near Exit 44, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.

The driver died at the scene of the crash, police said.

Police said they are working to confirm the driver’s identity and to notify their family.

Listen to WTOP Traffic for the latest conditions on I-495 and the rest of the D.C.-area’s roadways.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

Biden honors Sept. 11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up