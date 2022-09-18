Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Man shot near Inova hospital in Annandale, Va.

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

September 18, 2022, 11:25 PM

A man is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Annandale, Virginia, early Sunday evening.

The victim’s injuries are now considered nonlife threatening, and they remain hospitalized.

Fairfax County Police said on Twitter that the shooting occurred around 4:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of Woodburn Road, near Inova Fairfax Hospital off Gallows Road.

Police say officers found a man with gunshot wounds to the lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for nonlife threatening injuries.

The relationship of the victim to the shooter is unknown at this time. No information on a suspect has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 911.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

