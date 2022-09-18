Man shot near Inova hospital in Annandale, Va.

Police say officers found a man with gunshot wounds to the lower body. He had been taken to the hospital where it was determined that it was nonlife threatening.

A man is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Annandale, Virginia, early Sunday evening.

Fairfax County Police said on Twitter that the shooting occurred around 4:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of Woodburn Road, near Inova Fairfax Hospital off Gallows Road.

Police say officers found a man with gunshot wounds to the lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for nonlife threatening injuries.

The relationship of the victim to the shooter is unknown at this time. No information on a suspect has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 911.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Approximate location of shooting in Annandale: