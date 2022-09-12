Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King Charles III and his siblings escort queen's coffin | Rules for those paying respect to queen | A queen and her corgis
Man charged in W&OD Trail indecent exposures suspected in 21 incidents since July

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

September 12, 2022, 11:11 AM

The man charged in a string of indecent exposures along the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Fairfax County, Virginia, is suspected of exposing himself and grabbing women on the trail nearly two dozen times in the past two months, police said Monday.

Juan Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, of Herndon, was arrested last week and, so far, has been charged with five counts of indecent exposure, Ryan Lazisky, assistant commander of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Division said during a news conference Monday.

Alfaro Rodriguez remains held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Overall, Alfaro Rodriguez is suspected in 13 indecent exposure cases in Fairfax County since July 15. He is also suspected in eight incidents in the town of Herndon, where the 45-mile trail also runs.

In addition, Alfaro Rodriguez has an outstanding warrant for a 2021 attempted rape and sexual assault out of Suffolk County, New York.

“Fairfax County and the town of Herndon are safer communities today than they were just a few days ago,” Lazisky said. “Over the last few months, a predator victimized over a dozen people and shook an entire community.”

Police provided few details of how they linked Alfaro Rodriguez to the trail assaults, saying only a strong partnership between Fairfax County and Herndon pointed detectives from both jurisdictions in his direction.

Lazisky said the attempted assault in New York dates back to about a year ago, and police believe Alfaro Rodriguez has lived in Fairfax County since January.

Alfaro Rodriguez was initially arrested by U.S. Marshal’s Sept. 8 on the outstanding New York warrant but the following day, a “very good tip” from a Fairfax County victim led to his first charges here, Lazisky said.

Police had spent weeks handing out flyers, canvassing the area of the trail and talking with members of the community.

“It feels good for us to be able to say that you can feel safe again walking that path,” Lazisky said.

Police are urging any other victims to come forward.

“We believe there is information out there that could lead to additional charges,” Lazisky said.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call detectives at 703-246-7800 and select option three. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through our crime solvers tip line at 866-411-8477 (TIPS).

A reward of up to $1,000 is possible.

