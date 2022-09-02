LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
2 hurt as police chase ends in head-on crash in Fairfax Co.

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 2, 2022, 11:48 AM

Two people were hurt Thursday night in a head-on crash resulting from a police chase in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The Virginia State Police said Friday that a trooper on Interstate 395 in Arlington County saw a car almost hit another, and tried to make a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. The police said the driver refused to stop and sped away, heading east on the Beltway.

During the chase, the trooper was told the car was reported stolen from Fairfax County.

The driver allegedly took the Telegraph Road exit and at one point tried to ram the trooper’s car.

On South Kings Highway, approaching Telegraph Road, the car hit and crossed the median into oncoming traffic, the police said, hitting another car head-on and rolling over twice.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with what the police called serious injuries; the other driver was taken there for minor injuries.

The police haven’t charged the driver yet.

