Amid talk of teacher shortages, Fairfax Co. schools 97% staffed, superintendent says

The superintendent of Virginia's largest school system said in a letter to families last week that the county is 97% staffed across all positions.

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said parents and staff at schools that still have vacancies at the end of the summer will receive additional information about how classes will be covered from the school directly.

The message to families comes as school systems across the country, and in the D.C. region, confront staffing shortages as the start of the next school year approaches.

The Fairfax Education Association, which represents about 4,000 county teachers, said it believes the county has about 600 remaining vacancies, and that openings may be more common in Title I or lower-income schools.

“While our community is grappling with an educator shortage we, here in FCPS, have plans in place to address the remaining vacancies,” Reid said in the memo to families and staff. “These plans are student-centered and designed to meet the needs of all our students.”

Reid is entering her first year as superintendent, after Scott Brabrand’s tenure ended July 1. She took the helm at a time when many educators are stepping away from the profession, citing pandemic burnout, among other things.

As of last month, nearly 900 Fairfax teachers had resigned so far in 2022, according to school system data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The county is hosting a school bus driver job fair Tuesday and substitute teacher information sessions later this month. More information is available online.

The first day of classes in Fairfax County is Aug. 22.