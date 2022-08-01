WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Amid talk of teacher…

Amid talk of teacher shortages, Fairfax Co. schools 97% staffed, superintendent says

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

August 1, 2022, 4:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The superintendent of Virginia’s largest school system said in a letter to families last week that the county is 97% staffed across all positions.

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said parents and staff at schools that still have vacancies at the end of the summer will receive additional information about how classes will be covered from the school directly.

The message to families comes as school systems across the country, and in the D.C. region, confront staffing shortages as the start of the next school year approaches.

The Fairfax Education Association, which represents about 4,000 county teachers, said it believes the county has about 600 remaining vacancies, and that openings may be more common in Title I or lower-income schools.

“While our community is grappling with an educator shortage we, here in FCPS, have plans in place to address the remaining vacancies,” Reid said in the memo to families and staff. “These plans are student-centered and designed to meet the needs of all our students.”

Reid is entering her first year as superintendent, after Scott Brabrand’s tenure ended July 1. She took the helm at a time when many educators are stepping away from the profession, citing pandemic burnout, among other things.

As of last month, nearly 900 Fairfax teachers had resigned so far in 2022, according to school system data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The county is hosting a school bus driver job fair Tuesday and substitute teacher information sessions later this month. More information is available online.

The first day of classes in Fairfax County is Aug. 22.

Scott Gelman

Scott Gelman is a digital editor and writer for WTOP. A South Florida native, Scott graduated from the University of Maryland in 2019. During his time in College Park, he worked for The Diamondback, the school’s student newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

July was promising for TSP returns

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

Customs and Border Protection expands use of facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up