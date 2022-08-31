RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN heads to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Police: Man tried to…

Police: Man tried to abduct teenage girl in Reston

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

August 31, 2022, 2:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are looking for a man who tried to abduct a teenage girl in Reston on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Old Reston Avenue near Temporary Road.

According to police, a man tried to grab a teenage girl walking on the sidewalk.

The girl managed to run away. She was not injured during the encounter.

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot, 11-inch man with an athletic build wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB seeks feedback on plans to bridge federal ‘data divide’ hampering equity goals

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

Quantum computing's threat to cybersecurity — winter is coming

The fate of the SBIR program hangs in the balance of the next month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up