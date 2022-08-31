Police: Man tried to abduct teenage girl in Reston

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are looking for a man who tried to abduct a teenage girl in Reston on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Old Reston Avenue near Temporary Road.

According to police, a man tried to grab a teenage girl walking on the sidewalk.

The girl managed to run away. She was not injured during the encounter.

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot, 11-inch man with an athletic build wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.