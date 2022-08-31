Man accused of brandishing object at students at Fairfax Co. elementary school

A man was arrested Tuesday in Vienna, after he was reportedly pointing a long metal object that looked like a gun at elementary school students, then bathed in the fountain at the Town Green.

A man was arrested Tuesday in Vienna, Virginia, after he was reportedly pointing a long metal object that looked like a gun at elementary school students, then bathed in the fountain at the Town Green.

The Vienna police said in a statement that they got a call shortly before 1 p.m. about someone possibly pointing a gun at students at Cunningham Park Elementary School. When they got there, they were told the man didn’t have a gun, but had left and was heading toward Cedar Lane. They found him later bathing in the fountain.

Police said they arrested the man, whom they identified as William Holland, of no fixed address, and charged him with being drunk in public and brandishing within 1,000 feet of a school. When they fingerprinted him, they said, they learned he was under a warrant for indecent exposure in Alexandria under the name Mike Astor.

He’s being held without bond.