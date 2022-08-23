Fairfax Co. teen found guilty of manslaughter after shooting two other students

A Fairfax County teen has been found guilty of two counts of manslaughter for killing two other teenagers at a Springfield house last year. The victim’s families were distraught when he was not convicted of harsher charges.

A Fairfax County teen was found guilty of two counts of manslaughter on Monday for killing two other teenagers at a Springfield, Virginia, house last year. The victim’s families were distraught when he was not convicted of harsher charges.

Zachary Burkard was convicted of one manslaughter count each in the deaths of 16-year-old Calvin Van Pelt and 17-year-old Ersheen Elaiaiser.

Burkard also faced two murder charges. The jury found him not guilty on those charges.

Jurors will be back in court on Tuesday to decide Buckard’s punishment.

Elaiaiser’s mother collapsed in the courtroom following the verdicts and during the victims’ impact statements according to WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington. Another Elaiaiser family member collapsed later in apparent shock. Ambulances were called to the courthouse.

Last week Burkard took the stand. He said he acted in self-defense on April 25, 2021.

Burkard was 18 at the time and said he had an ongoing dispute over social media with Elaiaiser. He was at a friend’s house when he said he heard that Elaiaiser and three others were coming to the house.

He said on the stand that he heard a fight break out in the garage between his friend and Elaiaiser and the other three.

NBC Washington reports that Burkard claimed he was not planning to shoot anyone.

“I raised the gun and I told them to get back. Nick looked like he was unconscious. I raised and dropped the gun several times. Then, Ersheen started racing toward me. I thought he would pull out a gun and shoot me. I was terrified,” Burkard said.

During cross examination he admitted threatening to kill Elaiaiser.

Immediately following the verdict Monday, a sentencing trial began.

Elaiaisar’s father said, ”The pain will never go away” and “He didn’t deserve to die.”

“Knowing my son was shot in the back for a fist fight … for a fist fight,” said Van Pelt’s dad, Michael Winfield.

Tuesday the jury will deliberate a sentence for Burkard. Prosecutors are asking for the maximum of 20 years, 10 years per manslaughter charge. Defense attorneys are asking for leniency and five years.